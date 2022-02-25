ICSI CS Professional Dec 2021 declared; Abbas, Tariq among toppers

ICSI CS Professional Toppers 2021: Two Muslim candidates have figured in the Merit List of 21 candidates who have emerged as toppers in CS Professional exam conducted by Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) in December 21.
The two Muslims who figured in the CS Professional 2021 Merit List are Abbas Ali Asgar Sabuwala and Tariq Hussain.
While Abbas has secured the 7th Rank in the merit list, Tariq bagged the 14th rank.
Shruti Nagar has topped the December 2021 CS Professional exam securing the Rank 1 whereas Hari Haran bagged the second rank.
Three candidates - Jyoti Ashok Kumar Sah, Khushi Sanjay Mehta and Jay Jitendra Mehta, have jointly secured the 3rd Rank.
ICSI has published the rank and roll number of the candidates. Their mark sheet and score have not been published on the official website.
ICSI declared the CS Professional 2021 result at 11:00 am Friday Feb 25, 2022. CS Executive result will be declared today at 02:00 pm.
1. Click here to go to official website: icsi.examresults.net.
2. Select Examination.
3. Enter Roll Number.
4. Enter 17 digit Registration Number.
5. Click on Submit button.
Along with the result, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will also release the list of 25 rank holders and toppers.
Candidates should note that ICSI will result in online mode. No physical copy of marksheet will be provided to the candidates who appeared for CS Executive Programme. Candidates who appeared for Professional Programme will get physical copy of their result on the registered address.
“The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars", the ICSI said.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) had declared CS Foundation result of December 2021 on January 20, 2022. Three Muslims had figured in the CS Foundation Merit List.
Meanwhile, ICSI has also released the CS Executive and CS Professional exam 2022 dates. As per the time table released by ICSI, CS Executive and Professional exams will be conducted from June 1 to June 10, 2022.
Online application for June 2022 CS exams will begin on February 26.
