Odisha Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes for Panchayat and Zilla Parishad Election in Odisha has started amid tight security today morning. Counting of votes that started today will continue till February, 28, 2022. The elections were held in five phases on February 16, 18, 29, 22 and 24, 2022. Here are the live updates:
07:15 pm
Feb 26
BJD leads on 277/315 Zones in ZP Polls
Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BDJ) is on course to sweep the Zilla Parishad elections in Odisha with its candidates leading in 277 of the total 315 Zones, according to the trends available at 07:15 pm.
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are on a distant 2nd and 3rd positions with a lead on 19 and 14 Zones respectively. Others, including Independent candidates, are leading in the remaining 05 Zones.
Counting of votes in Odisha Panchayat elections that began today morning is still continuing. The final result is expected by tomorrow.
05:30 pm
Feb 26
BJD on way to sweep Odisha local polls
The ruling Bijau Janata Dal (BJD) is leading in Agalpur Zone 1, Khaprakhol Zone 3, Patnagarh Zone 14, Muribahal Zone 24, Deogaon Zone 12, Puitala Zone 17 and Loisingha Zone 33 in Bolangir, as per trends at 05:30 pm.
On the other hand Bhratiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates are leading in Simulia Zone 40, Bahanaga Zone 16, Jaleswar Zone 7, Boudh Zone 4, Gopbandhunagar Zone 14, Baripada Zone 24 and Kaptipada Zone 3.
Overall BJD candidates are ahead in 274 Zones, BJP in 20 Zones and Congress in 15.
03:30 pm
Feb 26
Ruling BJD leading in 271 Zones
Ruling BJD candidates are ahead of their rivals in all Zila Parishad seats in Cuttack except Banki, Barang and Cuttuck Sadar.
Overall, the BJD is leading in as many as 271 ZP Zones whereas BJP is a distant second with a lead on 25 Zones. Congress is far ahead of BJD with a lead on just 16 Zones, as per the available trends at 03:30 pm.
01:45 pm
Feb 26
Zilla Parishad Zone wise latest trends
BJD 264
BJP 27
Congress: 16
Others: 06
01:30 pm
Feb 26
According to trends at 01:30 pm, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidates are ahead of their rivals in Nabarangpur Chandahandi Zone 7, Nayagarh Dasapalla Nuagaon Block 16 zone, Cuttack Mahanga Zone 38 and Baliguda Zone 15.
Latest trends also showed, Congress candidate is leading in Rayagada Zone 1 by more than 500 votes after two rounds of vote count.
12:20 pm
Feb 26
Zilla Parishad Zone wise latest trends
BJD 250
BJP 31
Congress: 14
Others: 05
12:10 pm
Feb 26
Tikai Gemei, Independent candidate is ahead of his rivals by over 830 votes in Pottangi Zone 1 of Koraput. BJP is also leading in Budura Panchayat in Kashinagar Block Zone 1.
Elsewhere, Subhash Kanhr of the ruling BJD in leading in Balugaon Zone 12 of Nayagarh. BJD candidates are also leading in Dhankawada Zone 1 Sambalpur, Nabarangpur Zone 7, Nayagarh Dasapalla Nuagaon Block 16 Zone, Cuttack Mahanga Zone 39 and in Baliguda Zone 15 of Kandhamal district, as per the trends at 12:00 pm Saturday.
12:00 pm
Feb 26
Zilla Parishad Zone wise latest trends
BJD 228
BJP 34
Congress: 14
Others: 05
11:45 am
Feb 26
The ruling Beju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Pranab Swain is leading in Erasama Zone 1 of Jagatsinghpur district. The party has also leading in overall trends.
BJP candidate Gurucharan Hembram is leading in Pallahara ZP polls 2022 in Angul district, according to the trends at 11:45 am.
11:30 am
Feb 26
Zilla Parishad Zone wise latest trends
BJD 221
BJP 32
Congress: 13
Others: 05
11:15 am
Feb 26
Ruling BJD takes early lead
Ruling BJD candidates are leading in Phulbani ZP in Kandhamal district, Rayagada ZP in Gajapati and Bhadrak ZP elections.
BJP candidate Krushnacharan on the other hand is leading in Polasara ZP election in Ganjam district, according to the trends at 11:15 am after first round of vote count.
11:00 am
Feb 26
Zilla Parishad Zone wise latest trends
BJD 182
BJP 23
Congress: 26
Others: 05
10:45 am
Feb 26
Ruling BJD is surging past its rivals in Panchayat elections as its candidates are marching ahead in Rayagada Gunupur Zone 9, and Ghatgaon Zone 1, Patana Zone 21 and Zone 4 in Keonjhar.
BJD candidates are also ahead in Narsinghpur Zone 16 Regeda district council, Rengali Zone-1 in Sambalpur, Sorada Zone 63 and Anandpur Zone 1, as per the trends available at 10:45 am.
10:40 am
Feb 26
Zilla Parishad Zone wise latest trends
BJD 143
BJP 22
Congress: 09
Others: 01
10:30 am
Feb 26
Ruling BJD is leading in Sorada Zone 63 and Zone 5 of Kendrapara in the first round.
On the other hand, BJP is leading in Zone 1 and Zone 4 in Kantamal, as per the trend available at 10:30 am.
10:15 am
Feb 26
As per initial trends, ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is leading in Ramanaguda K zone in Rayagada and Zone 29 of Malati Panchayat of Baramba in Cuttack.
Congress candidates are ahead in Gunupur K Zone 1.
10:00 am
Feb 26
Zilla Parishad Zone wise trends at 10:00 am
BJD 17
BJP 05
Congress: 02
Others: 01
09:00 am
Feb 26
Count of votes begins in 7 blocks in Gajapati, 14 blocks in 14 zones in Cuttack, 22 blocks in Ganjam, in 11 blocks of Puri of Odisha amid tight security.
09:15 am
Feb 26
The counting of votes for 315 Zilla Parishad posts will be undertaken today alongside the tallying of ballots for other posts for the same area. On February 27, the votes will be counted for the remaining 307 Zilla Parishad posts and on February 28 for 229 Zilla Parishad posts.
According to State Election Commission, all arrangements were made for 2.79 crore voters to elect 1,06,353 representatives for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) at 91,913 booths in the rural polls.
Of which, 36,523 ward members, 126 sarpanchs, 326 panchayat samiti members and one Zilla Parishad member were elected unopposed, while about 2.20 lakh candidates contested for the remaining posts, Padhi informed.
08:30 am
Feb 26
Over 1 lakh polling personnel and nearly 40,000 policemen were deployed for the smooth conduct of the elections.
About 78 per cent polling was recorded during the first four phases of the rural polls whereas in the fifth and last phase some 70 per cent exercised their voting right.
08:15 am
Feb 26
08:00 am
Feb 26
For the first time, Maoist-hit Malkangiri district recorded over 70 per cent polling during the first four phases. The elections also passed peacefully in the Maoist hot belt, Swabhiman Anchal (erstwhile cut-off area), under Chitrakonda block in Malkangiri district, he added .... Read more here
