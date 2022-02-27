About 54.53 per cent voting in Uttar Pradesh 5th Phase

[Image tweeted by Election Commission of India.]
New Delhi: Approximately 54.53 per cent voter turnout was registered in the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, as per the Election Commission.
The polling was held in 61 Assembly constituencies spread in 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
The Election Commission said that 54.53 per cent voter turnout figure was an approximate trend as data from some polling stations takes time toreach.
The highest voter turnout of 59.64 per cent was recorded in Chitrakoot district followed by Ayodhya 58.01 per cent and Shrawasti 57.24 per cent.
The lowest turnout was registered in Prayagraj with 51.99 per cent, while Amethi registered 53.99 per cent turnout, Baharaich 54.60 per cent, Barabanki 54.65 per cent, Gonda 54.66 per cent, Kaushambi 57.01 per cent, Pratapgarh 51.99 per cent, Rae Bareli 56.06 per cent, and Sultanpur 54.88 per cent.
Polling was held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh is being held in seven pahses. Polling for 57 seats in 6th phase will be held on March 03, 2022 wheras voting for the remaining 54 seats will be held on March 07, 2022 in the 7th and final phase of UP election.
Counting of votes and result for all 403 seats in UP Assembly will be held on March 10.
