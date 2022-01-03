CAT 2021 result out, 9 candidates score perfect 100

CAT 2021: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) declared CAT 2021 (Common Admission Test 2021) result on its website iimcat.ac.in in today i.e. Monday January 3, 2022.
According to the CAT 2021 Merit List releases by The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), 9 candidates – all males, have scored 100 percentile and have been declared as CAT Toppers, 19 candidates – all males, have scored 99.99 percentile whereas a total of 19 candidates – 18 males and 1 female, have scored 99.98.
Of the total 9 candidates who have scored perfect 100, 4 candidates are from Maharashtra, 2 are from Uttar Pradesh, and 1 each are from Telangana, West Bengal and Haryana.
The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) had conducted computer-based Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021) on Sunday November 28, 2021 in three sessions (slots). CAT 2021 was conducted by IIMs as a pre-requisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs.
CAT 2021 score is valid only till December 31, 2021 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Thereafter, no queries related to issuance of CAT score cards will be entertained, according to CAT Information bulletin.
Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) had released CAT 2021 Answer Key in the last month.
Performance in CAT is an important component for consideration in the selection process. IIMs may also use previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in shortlisting of candidates at various stages of the selection process.
Around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.30 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 83%. Out of the 1.92 lakh candidates taken the exam, 35% were Females, 65% Males and 2 candidates represent Transgender.
IIMs will now release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on, among other things, the CAT 2021 scores.
IIM said a total of 88 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2021 scores this year for admission into their management programmes. The details of the non-IIM institutions that are registered with CAT 2021 can be found at the CAT 2021 website. Candidates are advised to check the CAT website to ensure the institutions you are applying with the CAT score are registered with the CAT 2021 centre.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.