BJP ally JD(U) rakes controversy over 'Surya Namaskar' ahead of UP Polls

Patna: Janta Dal (United) MLC in Bihar Ghulam Rasool Balyawi on Saturday triggered a controversy by refusing to perform 'Surya Namaskar' saying Allah has "given birth" to the Sun.
Janata Dal (U) is BJP ally in Bihar, and Ghulam Rasool Balyawi is leading his party's campaign in Uttar Pradesh for the 2022 assembly elections.
"In Islam, we worship only Allah. The followers of Allah and Islam cannot worship any other God that Allah has created. We worship the one who gives birth and not who are born," Balyawi said.
He further said that 'Surya Namaskar' is meant to worship the Sun which a follower of Islam would never do.
"Under the Indian Constitution, every individual has the freedom to follow Gods and Goddess as per their faith. In Islam we believe that God is only one and we worship Allah," Balyawi said.
What Ghulam Rasool is saying is true to the Islamic faith. But, the timing of the remarks is seen as being deliberately chosen to polarise votes in Uttar Pradesh 2022 elections.
Giving further credence to this, the BJP, soon after Ghulam Rasool's remarks, announced to observe January 12 as 'Surya Namaskar' day.
Uttar Pradesh to have 7-phase elections with voting for the the first phase scheduled on February 10, 2022, according to the poll schedule announced by the Election Commission of India Saturday.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.