Conflicting reports about PM Modi’s Ferozepur cancelled visit

New Delhi/Ferozepur: Security breach, farmers protest or empty chairs – conflicting reports have emerged after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on way to address a rally in Punjab’s Ferozepur Wednesday cancelled his scheduled plan and returned back to New Delhi.
PM Modi was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of Rs 42,750 crore projects comprising two mega road corridors to enhance accessibility to prominent religious centres and three health institutions in this town bordering Pakistan in Ferozepur.
The Prime Minister landed at Bhaisiana Air Force station in Bathinda town from where he was supposed to travel to Ferozepur by road. However, he was forced to return back after his convoy was stopped by protesting farmers.
Soon later Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced from the venue that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be able to address the rally "due to some reasons".
Mandaviya was in Ferozepur for the foundation stone of three medical infrastructures, including the 100 bedded PGI Satellite Centre in Ferozepur to be built at a cost of more than Rs 490 crore.
Union Ministry of Home Affairs however in a statement said that the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to Ferozepur was cancelled due to “serious security breach”.
The Home Ministry however admitted that the roads on Prime Minister’s rout was blocked by protesting farmers. The Home Ministry said:
"Today morning PM landed at Bathinda from where he was to go to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.
"When the weather didn't improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than 2 hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.
"Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protesters. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM.”
Other reports coming from Punjab claimed that angry farmers had blocked all roads leading to the rally venue. Some reports also said that people going to the venue were also forcibly been stopped by protesting farmers.
“Farmers start blocking roads leading upto venue to protest PM Modi's scheduled rally tomorrow at Ferozepur… #GoBackModi because all roads heading towards Ferozepur from adjoining cities have been blocked by farmers”, messages circulated on social media said.
“Protestors have blocked roads to Ferozepur to stop entry of BJP supporters’ entry in the area for PM Modi’s rally. Police & Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tried talking to them but they failed (sic)”, read the another message. Shekhawat is Punjab BJP Chief.
Some other reports claimed that there was really very poor turnout at the venue due to farmers protest and this could be why PM Modi was forced to cancel his scheduled plan in the last minute.
“PM Modi’s rally in Ferozepur Punjab cancelled. Low turnout could be the main reason as the rally ground was mostly empty till 1.30 PM”, local reporters claimed.
Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the security breach, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the state government.
The MHA also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.
