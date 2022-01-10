Madhya Pradesh NEET UG (MBBS / BDS) Counselling 2021: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh Monday released the MP MBBS and BDS Admission Counselling Schedule according to which the last date of registration is January 12, 2022.
Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Counselling conducted for admission in different medical courses including MBBS and BDS from December 22, 2021. It had however did not announce the last date of application at the time of starting the registration process.
The department now released the counselling schedule and also announced the last date of application and online registration.
DME MP has also confirmed the date on which Merit List will be released, date and time to start choice filling and locking and allotment schedule of Medical and Dental First Round of Counselling.
Online Registration: From Dec 22, 2021 to Jan 12, 2022
Publication of Vacancies and Invitation of objection against vacancies: January 10 to11, 2022 (up to 05:00 pm)
Disposal of objection and publication of final vacancies: January 12, 2022.
Publication of State Merit list of registered candidates: January 13, 2022.
Choice filling and locking by MP Domicile registered candidates: January 14 to 17, 2022. (up to 12:00 midnight)
Allotment Result of First Round: January 20, 2022.
ReportingatallottedMedical/Dentalcollegeinpersonfordocumentsverificationsandadmission: January 21 to 25, 2022. (up to 05:00 pm).
DME MP NEET UG counselling Round 2 start date: Will be announced later
Candidates should note that their registration will not complete unless they pay the required fees. Therefore, choose the online payment gateway and pay the registration fee using Online Mode.
After paying the registration fee,candidate willbe able to download registration receipt and the registration button tracker will turn green.
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had earlier published the list of medical and dental colleges who will participate in MP NEET UG -- MBBS and BDS - - Counselling 2021.
The list contains the names of a total of 36 colleges of Madhya Pradesh State. These colleges will participate in Medical and Dental M.P. State Combined NEET UG 2021 Online Counselling conducted for admission in MBBS and BDS courses.
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical and Dental Counselling conducted for admission in different medical courses including MBBS and BDS.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
2. Click on "Create Profile" and Enter Your NEET (UG) Roll Number and Password.
3. After creating Profile, click on "Registration" link.
4. Complete the registration form, pay the fees to complete application process.
"After filling the registration form, if candidate is satisfied with the filled information then s/he should click on “Save Data” button".
