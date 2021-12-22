MP NEET UG (MBBS, BDS) Counselling 2021: Registration starts

Madhya Pradesh NEET (MBBS, BDS) Counselling 2021: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical and Dental Counselling conducted for admission in different medical courses including MBBS and BDS.
Candidates should note that Online Registration for MBBS and BDS admission counselling in Madhya Pradesh has started from today i.e. Wednesday December 22, 2021. DME Madhya Pradesh has however not fixed the last date of registration and has also not published detailed counselling schedule.
In a notification, DME Madhya Pradesh said the counselling schedule 2021 will be released after the ruling by the Supreme Court of India on a petition realting reservation.
"Detailed time schedule for state level counselling will be published after the Supreme Court order on the petitions relating to reservation", DME MP admission notification said.
Candidates should note that registration for Madhya Pradesh Medical Counselling starts with Profile Creation.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
2. Click on "Create Profile" and Enter Your NEET (UG) Roll Number and Password.
3. After creating Profile, click on "Registration" link.
4. Complete the registration form, pay the fees to complete application process.
"After filling the registration form, if candidate is satisfied with the filled information then s/he should click on “Save Data” button".
After registration, candidares are needed to upload certain documents including NEET Admit Card, Class 10th, 11th and 12th marksheets, domicile certificate and affidavit of not being domicile of state other than Madhya Pradesh, and have not taken advantage of domicile of other state.
Candidates should note that their registration will not complete unless they pay the required fees. Therefore, choose the online payment gateway and pay the registration fee using Online Mode.
After paying the registration fee,candidate willbe able to download registration receipt and the registration button tracker will turn green.
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had earlier published the list of medical and dental colleges who will participate in MP NEET UG -- MBBS and BDS - - Counselling 2021.
The list contains the names of a total of 36 colleges of Madhya Pradesh State. These colleges will participate in Medical and Dental M.P. State Combined NEET UG 2021 Online Counselling conducted for admission in MBBS and BDS courses.
