AISSEE 2022 Answer Key, OMR Sheet - Check at aissee.nta.nic.in

AISSEE 2022-23: Candidates and parents whose wards appeared for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2022 (AISSEE) should note that the Answer Key, Question Papers and OMR Responses will be released on the website "aissee.nta.nic.in" soon though the NTA has not yet confirmed any date.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted AISSEE 2022 on January 09, 2022.
As per the AISSEE Information Bulletin, the NTA will publish on its official website aissee.nta.nic.in scanned OMR Answer Sheets, Question
Paper Sets and Answer Keys soon after the test is over.
"NTA will display the scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets and recorded responses by the machine, of all the candidates, at https://aissee.nta.nic.in", the exam conducting body said.
"Exact date of display of scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets, would be communicated after the examination on NTA website", the NTA said.
"Applicants will be given an opportunity to submit representation, online, against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs.100/- per question challenged", it said.
"Representations made by the candidates against the OMR grading will be verified by the NTA from the actual record and the same will be updated in the data, if challenges are found to be correct. However, no intimation in this regard will be sent to individual candidate", it said.
The NTA started receiving online application form for AISEE 2022 through the official website “aissee.nta.nic.in” from September 27. The last date of application was October 26, 2021.
NTA conducted the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2022 for admission to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik Schools across the country, for the academic year 2022-23.
