AISSEE 2022: Last date to make correction today

AISSEE 2022: Candidates who have applied for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2022 but want to make correction in their application should note that the last date to do so is today i.e. November 10, 2021.
The last date for application correction, as per the AISSEE 2022 original schedule, was from October 28 to November 02, 2021.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) however revised the AISSEE schedule and said candidates can make correction using the correction window in their application from November 07 to 10, 2021.
Candidates should also note that AISSEE 2022 will be held as per the original schedule and there is no change in the exam date released earlier, the NTA said in its latest notification.
The NTA had earlier said AISSEE 2022 will be held on January 09, 2022. The Sainik School entrance test will be held in pen paper mode using OMR answer sheet. The test will have MCQs i.e. Multiple Choice Questions based on the syllabus explained in AISSEE information brochure.
The NTA had started receiving online application form for AISEE 2022 through the official website “aissee.nta.nic.in” from September 27. The last date of application was October 26, 2021.
NTA will be conducting the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2022 for admission to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik Schools across the country, for the academic year 2022-23.
“Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies for officers”, the NTA said.
The NTA has not yet announced the date and time to publish AISSEE 2022 admit card.
The Sainik School Entrance Exam in 2021 (AISSEE 2021) was held on February 7, 2021. AISSEE 2021 result and merit list was published on March 13, 2021.
