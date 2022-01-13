How Malegaon defeated Covid-19? MUHS probes

[A Muslim man wearing face mask cycles past Sapati Bazaar area of Malegaon during the lockdown. (Photo: ummid.com)]
Malegaon: Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) on the request of Nashik District Collector Suraj Mandhare IAS is probing how Malegaon has defeated the menace of the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Malegaon witnessed a sharp rise in Coid-19 cases and casualties due to the Pandemic related complexities after it reported the outbreak of the disease on April 8, 2020.
There was chaos all around. The district and state machineries were in tizzy, and the order to seal the Muslim dominated Malegaon Centre area was issued in a hush.
Such was the level of the panic that hospitals located in Malegaon Outer area refused to admit patients from the Central part of the city. Even the government owned General Hospital had closed its doors for Covid victims of Malegaon Center.
More than 500 people died in a span of one and half months. The Qabristan was receiving 30 to 35 dead bodies daily. Funeral kits became scarce. The people of Malegaon were helplessly counting the dead bodies.
It was in such a situation local doctors started working on a plan. And then the MIRACLE which is now known as "Malegaon Pattern".
The Malegaon City that was reporting 40 deaths and hundreds of Coronavirus positive patents on daily basis suddenly started showing a decline. By the end of May 2020, there was hardly any patient left in Malegaon Centre.
“The city reported alarming number of cases in the initial stages of the first wave. Then in the 2nd wave and now in the 3rd wave the City is miraculously normal. There is hardly any hospitalisation now”, Nashik District Collector Suraj Mandhare (IAS).
“We want to know how this miracle has happened. The reason how Malegaon defeated the disease could be beneficial for the country and the world”, he told reporters.
For this purpose, Suraj Mandhare requested Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) to probe and conduct a scientific research of the health condition of the people of Malegaon.
Following the Collector’s request, a MUHS team led by Vide-Chancellor Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Madhuri Kanitkar visited Malegaon on Monday and gave final shape to their plan and survey.
Consequently, a 40-member team of doctors associated with Nashik Medical College, Dhule Medical College, Mohammadiya Tibbia College Mansoora and other started their work from today i.e. Wednesday January 12, 2022.
“The doctors will work in separate teams and collect blood samples of 2,000 to 2,500 people. The samples will be then sent to virology laboratory in Dhule where Antibody and Elisa tests will be conducted”, she said.
“We will then analyse the Dhule virology lab reports and document our findings”, she said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.