'Bob-e': Ignitron Motocorp rolls-out 2nd electric motorbike in India

New Delhi: Ignitron Motocorp, a new electric vehicle start-up, on Friday unveiled its second electric two-wheeler 'Bob-e' in the Indian market.
The motorbike is designed for the youngsters, with an objective to elevate lifestyles and conserve the environment.
"The bike boasts of a great performance, distinctive design to fulfil the style quotient and many more features that make every day riding easier and more convenient. It will be available in two colour variants - black and red," the company said in a statement.
Bob-e comes with a 2.88 kWH Lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h with a range 110km. The bike offers features such as Geo locate/Geo fencing, battery status, USB charging, Bluetooth, Key less ignition (Remote control) and Digital cluster.
The battery is portable, weather proof and touch-safe, provides a back-up of 4-5 hours with 100 per cent charging and comes with 15 amp Fast Home Charger, the company claims.
It features three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport - each suiting to the riding style and needs of the rider. The motorbike is also equipped with reverse mode and cruise control. It comes with Telescopic Forks up-front and a fully-adjustable mono shock at the rear to give an unparalleled riding experience.
The brand recently unveiled the CYBORG Yoda, India's first 'Made in India' electric cruiser motorbike with a swappable battery.
It comes with a 3.24 kWH Lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 90km/h with a range of 150km. The bike offers features such as Geo locate/Geo fencing, battery status, USB charging, Bluetooth, key less ignition (remote control) and digital cluster.
