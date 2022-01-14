Saudi Arabia, UAE release Ramadan 2022 likely date

Makkah/Dubai: Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have released the tentative date and schedule – Taqweem, of Ramadan 2022 and Eid al Fitr 2022.
Ramadan is the Holy Month of fasting when Muslims thorough out the world refrain from eating from dawn to dusk.
According to the Ramadan Taqweem 1443H released by Saudi Arabia, the Holy Month this year is likely to begin from Saturday April 2, 2022.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Member of the Arab Federation of Space and Astronomy Sciences, also said that the beginning of Ramadan in 2022 is expected to fall on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
He added at the time that Eid Al Fitr is expected to start on Monday, May 2, 2022. Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the month-long fast.
Eid 2022 holidays in UAE will be from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3 - based on the Islamic Calendar.
Since Islamic Calendar relies on sighting of the new moon, the final date will be confirmed once the Ramadan and Eid moons are sighted.
A study conducted by Arabia Weather in November 2021 showed that the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan 2022 / 1443H will be possible after sunset on Friday, April 1, where astronomical calculations indicate that the central coupling (central new moon) will happen at dawn on Friday, April 1, 3:24am Mecca time, local media reported.
The moon will remain in the sky of Makkah after sunset for 15 minutes, and the age of the crescent will be about 15 hours, which means that seeing the crescent will be possible, and therefore Ramadan is expected to be on Saturday, April 2, in all Arab countries, the study said.
Ramadan 2022 in India, Pakistan and other South Asian countries normally begins a day after Muslims in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries welcome the holy month.
Accordingly, Ramadan 2022 in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries is likely start from Sunday April 03, 2022. The final date will be confirmed only after sighting of the New Moon.
The Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other Arab states observed beginning of Ramadan 2021 from April 13, 2021, and celebrated Eid al Fitr 2021 on May 13, 2021.
On the other hand, Muslims in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh started fasting from April 14, 2021. But, there was differences in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh on Eid 2021 date. While Muslims in India and Bangladesh observed Eid 2021 on May 14, 2021, Pakistan celebrated the festival along with Saudi Arabia on May 13, 2021.
