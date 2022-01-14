MCC NEET UG 2021 Counselling Schedule out, Registration starts on Jan 19

Medical Council Committee NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) under Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India has released on its official website mcc.nic.in the MCC NEET UG Counselling Schedule for 2021.
Accordingly, the Online Registration and Choice Filling for MCC NEET UG 2021 Round 1 will start on January 19, 2022. The last date of registration is January 24, 2022 up to 12 noon server time.
Schedule of Choice Filling is from January 20 to 24, 2022 whereas Choice Locking can be done from 04:00 pm to 11:55 pm on January 24 , 2022, Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) said.
"Payment facility will be available up to 03:00 PM of January 24, 2022 as per Server Time", the Medical Council Committee MCC said.
According to the schedule announced by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), processing od 1st Round seat allotments will be done on January 27 and 28.
"Results of MCC NEET UG 2020 counselling Round 1 will be released on January 29, 2022", MCC said.
Students will be required to report at their Medical/Dental colleges within six days from January 30 to February 04, 2022.
Online Registration start date: January 19, 2022.
Last date to apply: January 24, 2022
Online Registration start date: January 19, 2022.
Last date to apply: January 24, 2022
Choice Filling/Locking: January 20 to 24, 2022.
MCC NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment result: January 29, 2022.
MCC NEET UG Round 2 start date: February 09, 2022.
MCC NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: February 19, 2022.
Choice Filling/Locking: January 20 to 24, 2022.
MCC NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment result: January 29, 2022.
MCC NEET UG Round 2 start date: February 09, 2022.
MCC NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: February 19, 2022.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota seats as it was done earlier. Candidates may visit website www.mcc.nic.in for further information regarding cut off marks, etc.
A detailed process with suitable graphics are available on the website for the candidates who have passed National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2021 and are now seeking admission in first year MBBS, BDS and Para Medical courses.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.