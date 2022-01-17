Manmohan Jha, 07 others in AIMIM 2nd list for 2022 UP Polls

Lucknow: The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Monday released its second list for the 2022 Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh containing the names of 08 candidates.
Probably in an attempt to counter the allegations that the AIMIM is party of only Muslims, Asaduddin Owaisi has given the party ticket to Pandit Manmohan Jha.
As per the AIMIM list, Manmohan Jha will contest the UP Vidhan Sabha Chunavi from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad district.
Others whose names have been confirmed by the AIMIM Uttar Pradesh are Intezar Ansari from Muzaffarnagar Sadar, Tahir Ansari from Charthawal in Muzaffarnagar district, Talib Siddiqui from Bhojpur in Farrukhabad district, Sadiq Ali from Jhansi Sadr, Sher Afghan from Rudali Ayodhya district, Taufiq Pradhan from Bithri Chainpur in Bareli district and Dr Abdul Mannan from Utraula in Balrampur district.
The AIMIM had on Sunday released its first list for the UP state election.
With the release of 2nd list, AIMIM has so far confirmed the names of 17 candidates for 2022 UP Polls.
The party intends to contest the UP election on as many as 100 seats.
The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. A total of 58 constituencies will go to polls in the first phase on February 10.
