MCC NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Direct Link for Registration

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is set to start through its official website mcc.nic.in from today i.e. Wednesday January 19, 2022 Online Registration for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1.
"The Online Registration and Choice Filling for MCC NEET UG 2021 Round 1 will start on January 19, 2022. The last date of registration is January 24, 2022 up to 12 noon server time", Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) counselling notification released earlier said.
Candidates willing to participate in MCC NEET UG 2021 Counselling schould note that schedule for Choice Filling is from January 20 to 24, 2022 whereas Choice Locking can be done from 04:00 pm to 11:55 pm on January 24 , 2022, Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) said.
"Payment facility will be available up to 03:00 PM of January 24, 2022 as per Server Time", the Medical Council Committee MCC said.
Candidates should also note that results of MCC NEET UG 2020 counselling Round 1 will be released on January 29, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mcc.nic.in.
2. Click on 'New Registration' in the Online Services section of the Home Page.
3. Follow the instruction to proceed and complete online registration.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mcc.nic.in.
2. Click on 'New Registration' in the Online Services section of the Home Page.
3. Follow the instruction to proceed and complete online registration.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota seats as it was done earlier. Candidates may visit website www.mcc.nic.in for further information regarding cut off marks, mop up round counselling details etc.
Online Registration start date: January 19, 2022.
Last date to apply: January 24, 2022
Choice Filling/Locking: January 20 to 24, 2022.
MCC NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment result: January 29, 2022.
MCC NEET UG Round 2 start date: February 09, 2022.
MCC NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: February 19, 2022.
Online Registration start date: January 19, 2022.
Last date to apply: January 24, 2022
Choice Filling/Locking: January 20 to 24, 2022.
MCC NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment result: January 29, 2022.
MCC NEET UG Round 2 start date: February 09, 2022.
MCC NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: February 19, 2022.
A detailed process with suitable graphics are available on the website for the candidates who have passed National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2021 and are now seeking admission in first year MBBS, BDS and Para Medical courses.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.