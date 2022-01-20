DME MP MBBS, BDS Admission 2021: Merit List, Choice Filling dates out

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2021: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh Tuesday released full counselling schedule 2021, along with Merit List and Allotment result release dates, for admission in Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in.
According to the NEET UG revised schedule, the DME MP will publish the General Merit List containing the names of all registered candidates on Saturday January 22, 2022.
The CET Cell will however publish today i.e. Thursday January 20, 2022 Final Vacancies.
Candidates whose names will appear in the Merit List will be allowed to use Choice Filling option from January 23 to 27, 2022.
The CET Cell will publish on January 31, 2022 First Round 1 Allotment Result for MBBS and BDS Courses.
Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round of counselling should confirm their admission from February 1 to 7, 2022.
DME Madhya Pradesh will publish vacancy for 2nd round of medical and dental counselling on February 10, 2022.
Candidates who could not get admission in first round would be allowed Choice and Option filling for second round from February 11 to14, 2022.
"NEET UG Second Round Allotment result will be published on February 18, 2022", DME MP said.
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical and Dental Counselling conducted for admission in different medical courses including MBBS and BDS from December 22, 2021.
DME MP had on January 7, 2022 released the NEET UG MBBS and BDS Admission Counselling Schedule according to which the last date of registration is January 12, 2022.
As per the original schedule the merit list was supposed to be published on January 13, 2022. The DME MP however revised the counselling schedule with the changes as mentioned above.
