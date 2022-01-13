Madhya Pradesh revises MBBS, BDS Counselling schedule 2021

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG (MBBS / BDS) Counselling 2021: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has cancelled the MBBS and BDS Combined Medical Counselling schedule published earlier.
Accordingly, the Merit List that was supposed to be published today i.e. Thursday January 13, 2022 will be delayed.
DME MP has on January 7, 2022 released the NEET UG MBBS and BDS Admission Counselling Schedule according to which the last date of registration is January 12, 2022.
As per the latest notification, DME MP said registration of new candidates will continue beyond January 12, 2022.
“Due to delay in the publication of All India Quota Counselling schedule, the MP State combined counselling NEET UG 2021 time schedule which was published on 07.01.2022 stands cancelled (sic)”, DME MP said.
“The process of registration by eligible candidates will continue. The last date of registration shall be announced after the publication of All India and State Counselling Schedule by DGHS Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India”, it added.
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical and Dental Counselling conducted for admission in different medical courses including MBBS and BDS from December 22, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
2. Click on "Create Profile" and Enter Your NEET (UG) Roll Number and Password.
3. After creating Profile, click on "Registration" link.
4. Complete the registration form, pay the fees to complete application process.
"After filling the registration form, if candidate is satisfied with the filled information then s/he should click on “Save Data” button".
Candidates should note that their registration will not complete unless they pay the required fees. Therefore, choose the online payment gateway and pay the registration fee using Online Mode.
After paying the registration fee,candidate willbe able to download registration receipt and the registration button tracker will turn green.
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had earlier published the list of medical and dental colleges who will participate in MP NEET UG -- MBBS and BDS - - Counselling 2021.
The list contains the names of a total of 36 colleges of Madhya Pradesh State. These colleges will participate in Medical and Dental M.P. State Combined NEET UG 2021 Online Counselling conducted for admission in MBBS and BDS courses.
