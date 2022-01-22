Gujarat NEET UG 2021 Merit List Released - Direct Link

Gujarat NEET UG 2021 Merit List: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released on its official website medadmgujarat.org today i.e. Saturday January 22, 2022 MP NEET UG 2021 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses including MBBS and BDS.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released separate lists that include General Merit, SC Merit, ST Merit, SEBC Merit, EWS Merit, PwD Merit, NRI Merit, List of Candidate Who are Eligible Only for 15% AIQ Seats of SFI BAMS, BHMS Courses, Medical Board Report of Person with Disability (PwD) Candidates, List of Candidate With Not Eligible Reason, NHL Local Quota Candidate List, SMC Local Quota Candidate List and Status of NRI Application.
All the lists, including the Provisional Merit list for Medical, Dental, Homeopathy, Ayurvedic Courses For the year 2021-22, are in PDF and can ve downloaded from the website without log-in.
Candidate can use the following link to download Gujarat MBBS, BDS Merit List 2021 as per thier category and options.
Direct Link to download Gujarat NEET UG Merit List
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had earlier started through its official website medadmgujarat.org online registration of the students wishing to participate in Gujarat NEET UG MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS Counselling from November 17, 2021.
The last date of registration was initially fixed as November 28, 2022. It was however later extended till December 14, 2021.
After extending the last date of application and PIN purchase till December 14, ACPUGMEC has also opened the PIN purchase and registration on December 10.
If any candidate having any query regarding merit list, kindly send e-mail on medadmgujarat2018@gmail.com with scanned readable copy of all relevant documents regarding merit query on or before 25-01-2022 till 1:00 pm, Gujarat Medical Counselling board said.
Regarding the seat allotment and choice filling schedule the board will release the details soon.
