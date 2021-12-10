Gujarat NEET Counselling 2021: Last date of registration extended

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2021: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has extended the last date of registrationof the students wishing to participate in Gujarat NEET UG MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS Counselling 2021.
The last date of purchasing PIN and online submission was earlier fixed as November 28. The ACPUGMEC however extended the last date till December 14, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: medadmgujarat.ncode.in.
2. Click on "Purchase PIN" under Online Services section of the Home Page.
3. Complete the Registration using 14-digit PIN you just purchased.
4. Confirm Registration & Take Print Out Of Registration Slip.
5. Verify Documents At Help Center.
1. Click here to go to the official website: medadmgujarat.ncode.in.
2. Click on "Purchase PIN" under Online Services section of the Home Page.
3. Complete the Registration using 14-digit PIN you just purchased.
4. Confirm Registration & Take Print Out Of Registration Slip.
5. Verify Documents At Help Center.
Online Registration: November 17 to December 14, 2021 (Earlier November 28, 2021).
Online PIN purchase from website of the admission committee: November 17 to December 14, 2021.
Documents Verification and Submission photocopies of Documents at Help Center: December 11 to 15, 2021.
Online Registration: November 17 to December 14, 2021 (Earlier November 28, 2021).
Online PIN purchase from website of the admission committee: November 17 to December 14, 2021.
Documents Verification and Submission photocopies of Documents at Help Center: December 11 to 15, 2021.
Candidates participating in Gujarat NEET UG 2021 Counselling should note that the online registration was closed on Nov 28 - previously fixed last date of application.
After extending the last date of application and PIN purchase till December 14, ACPUGMEC has also opened the PIN purchase and registration on December 10.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had earlier started through its official website medadmgujarat.org online registration of the students wishing to participate in Gujarat NEET UG MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS Counselling 2021.
Candidates participating in Gujarat NEET UG MBBS, BDS and other courses counselling should note that "PIN Purchase" is the first step of registration.
PIN required for registration can be purchased through online payment of Rs. 200/- from the website: www.medadmgujarat.org. It is advisable to do Online PIN Purchase using internet with good speed (preferably, Broadband Internet Connection) to avoid transaction failure.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.