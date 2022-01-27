KEAM 2021 MBBS, BDS Option Registration - Last Date Jan 29

KEAM 2021 NEET UG MBBS/BDS Counselling: Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) has asked candidates seeking admission in undergraduate medical courses including MBBS and BDS to submit college options and preferences for KEAM 2021 NEET UG 2021 Counselling.
KEAM 2021 Option Registration has started on January 24, 2022. The last date of option registration and filling is January 29, 2022, as per KEAM NEET UG 2021 Counselling Schedule.
“Candidates included in the Kerala State Medical Rank list published by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations and have qualified for MBBS/BDS courses as per NEET UG-2021 directives, can register fresh options to MBBS/BDS courses through the website of Commissioner for Entrance Examinations www.cee.kerala.gov.in from 24.01.2022 to 29.01.2022, 5.00 PM”, CEE Kerala said.
“Based on the options received up to 29.01.2022, 5.00 PM, first phase allotment will be published on 02.02.2022 evening”, CEE Kerala said in a notification.
Candidates can access option registration video and option confirmation tutorial available on the website for further information.
Candidates can also follow the steps given below to register their options.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Enter Application No, Password and Access Code to login.
3. Click on the relevant link to confirm options.
Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) had published on December 14, 2021 "KEAM NEET Rank List 2021", also known as "KEAM 2021 Medical Rank List" containing the name and rank of students who are seeking admission in undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS etc run by the colleges in Kerala.
Though the rank list was released for Medical and allied courses, option and choice registration is sought only for MBBS and BDS.
CEE Kerala had earlier asked candidates willing to participate in Kerala Medical Counselling 2021 to submit and upload their NEET Score and Marks on or before November 24, 2021 so that Medical Courses Rank List is prepared.
KEAM NEET UG counselling will be conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda [BAMS], Homoeopathy [BHMS], Siddha [BSMS], Unani [BUMS], Agriculture [BSc (Hons) Agri], Forestry [BSc (Hons.) Forestry], Veterinary [BVSc. & AH], Fisheries [BFSc.], BSc (Hons.) Co-operation & Banking, B.Sc ( Hons.) Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology (Under KAU) and other courses.
