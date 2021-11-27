KEAM NEET Rank List 2021 today on cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2021 NEET UG Medical Counselling: Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) is set to publish today i.e. Saturday November 27, 2021 "KEAM NEET Rank List 2021", also known as "KEAM 2021 Medical Rank List" containing the name and rank of students who are seeking admission in undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS etc run by the colleges in Kerala.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on "Candidates Portal"
3. Click on the link marked as "KEAM 2021 Medical Rank List".
4. Check your rank in the merit list
Candidates should properly check their rank and other details including NEET UG score and marks. In case of any error they should immediately report to CEE Kerala.
Candidates should note that CEE Kerala has confirmed the date to release the "KEAM NEET UG Rank List". Regarding the time, CEE Kerala said, “The Rank List will be released by the evening of Saturday November 27, 2021.”
While confirming the date to publish KEAM MBBS BDS Rank List, CEE Kerala had said the list will containg the names of candidates who have uploaded their NEET marks and score.
“Names of the candidates, who did not upload their NEET score, result, rank and marks will not be included in the KEAM NEET UG 2021 Rank List”, CEE Kerala said.
Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) further said that choice and option filling and seat allotment date and schedule will be published later.
CEE Kerala had earlier asked candidates willing to participate in Kerala Medical Counselling 2021 to submit and upload their NEET Score and Marks on or before November 24, 2021 so that Medical Courses Rank List is prepared.
KEAM NEET UG counselling will be conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda [BAMS], Homoeopathy [BHMS], Siddha [BSMS], Unani [BUMS], Agriculture [BSc (Hons) Agri], Forestry [BSc (Hons.) Forestry], Veterinary [BVSc. & AH], Fisheries [BFSc.], BSc (Hons.) Co-operation & Banking, B.Sc ( Hons.) Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology (Under KAU) and other courses.
