MPSC 2021: First Answer Keys of State Service Prelims released

MPSC 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the First Answer Keys of Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the State Service Preliminary Exam 2021 on its official website mpsc.gov.in.
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC 2018) Preliminary exam was held on Sunday January 23, 2022.
Along with releasing the MPSC 2021 Answer Key, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) also said that the objections, if any, can be raised up to February 03, 2022.
"Any objection raised after February 03 will not be considered", the MPSC said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mpsc.gov.in.
2.
Under Candidate Information, Click on Answer Keys of Examination
3.
Click on Paper 1 or Paper 2 link to download MPSC Answer Key.
Clicking on any of the above link will take you to MPSC Answer Key download page and the first answer key of the respective pages will be opened in PDF format.
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will release the final Answer Key after Feb 3. The MPSC Prelim 2021 result will be declared in the last week of February. The MPSC Prelim exam will be followed by MPSC Main exam and Personal Interview.
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is a Constitutional Body established Under Article 315 of Constitution of India which provides a smooth and efficient functioning of the Government of Maharashtra (GoM) by providing suitable candidates for various Government posts and advise them on various service matters like formulation of Recruitment Rules (RR), advise on promotions, transfers and disciplinary actions.
