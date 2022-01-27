Gujarat NEET UG 2021 Choice Filling - Last Date Jan 31

Gujarat 2021 NEET UG Counselling: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) Gujarat has asked candidates seeking admission in undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS and BHMS to submit college options, choice and preferences for Gujarat 2021 NEET UG 2021 Counselling.
Gujarat 2021 Choice Filling has started on January 27, 2022. The last date of option registration and filling is January 31, 2022, as per Gujarat NEET UG 2021 Counselling Schedule.
“For all the eligible candidates and included in the Merit List of ACPUGMEC, for admission of Government Seats, Management Seats and NRI Seats of Medical and Dental Under-Graduate courses; Government & Government Seats of Govt., Grant in Aid & SFI (including 15 % AIQ Seats) of Ayurvedic and Homeopathy Under-Graduate Courses in Government and Self-Financed Colleges for the academic year 2021-22 should do choice filling from January 27 to 31, 2022", ACPUGMEC Gujarat said.
Date and time to display Choices filled by candidates have been fixed as January 31, 2022 12:00 midnight.
Candidates can refer Choice Filling guideline and seat matrix before proceeding. Candidates can also follow the steps given below to register their options.
1. Click here to go to the official website: medadmgujarat.ncode.in.
2. Under Online Services, click on Candidate Registration/Log in.
3. Log-in using User ID, Password and 14 digit PIN
4. Click on the relevant link to confirm options.
Candidates should note that ACPUGMEC Gujarat has fixed Seat Allotment date as February 01, 2022.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had released on its official website medadmgujarat.org on Saturday January 22, 2022 NEET UG 2021 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses including MBBS and other courses.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had earlier started through its official website medadmgujarat.org online registration of the students wishing to participate in Gujarat NEET UG MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS Counselling from November 17, 2021.
The last date of registration was initially fixed as November 28, 2022. It was however later extended till December 14, 2021.
After extending the last date of application and PIN purchase till December 14, ACPUGMEC had also opened the PIN purchase and registration on December 10.
