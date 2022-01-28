Teacher lets students perform Friday namaz in Karnataka school, suspended

[Representative image]
Kolar (Karnataka): The Education Department in Karnataka has suspended a teacher on charges of letting students perform Friday namaz inside the school premises in Kolar district, sources said on Friday.
Local reporters said the teacher allowed students to perform Friday prayers so that they did not miss the classes.
S.M. Umadevi, in-charge head mistress of the Balechengappa Kannada Model Higher Primary School in Someshwarapalya, has however been suspended by the Department of Public Instruction following protests some Hindu groups.
"It is the duty of the teachers of government schools to inculcate a sense of national integration. Religious tolerance, practices and traditions must be there. However, by allowing students to perform namaz in one of the classrooms instils a divisive mindset," the suspension order stated.
The order added that the act of the teacher highlights dereliction of duty, and negligence on her part.
"This would have a negative impact on learning and will hinder the overall progress of the educational institution", it added.
It further stated that this conduct of the teacher does not suit the dignity of a government worker, and is against the Karnataka Civil Conduct Rules 1966, Section 3 (i) (ii) and (iii). Hence, the decision has been made to initiate action against the teacher, it said.
Muslim students studying in the school had to go out for namaz, Most of them were getting leave for the purpose of namaz & not returning to school. Keeping that in mind they will miss classes/teaching head madam #UmaDevi allowed them to perform namaz in empty classroom.2/n pic.twitter.com/XF3uWq0EVa— Syed Mueen (@Mueen_magadi) January 23, 2022
Muslim students studying in the school had to go out for namaz, Most of them were getting leave for the purpose of namaz & not returning to school. Keeping that in mind they will miss classes/teaching head madam #UmaDevi allowed them to perform namaz in empty classroom.2/n pic.twitter.com/XF3uWq0EVa
Umadevi has been suspended until further orders pending an inquiry. She has also been asked not to leave the district headquarters without permission.
The video of about 20 students performing namaz inside a classroom has gone viral on social media.
Local reporters said Muslim students studying in the school had to go out for Friday namaz. Most of them used to take leave for the purpose and did not return to school. Keeping in mind that they do not miss classes, Uma Devi allowed them to perform namaz in an empty classroom.
SDPI meanwhile has met local authorities with a demand to revoke the suspension order of Uma Devi.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.