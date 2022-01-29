Muhammad bin Salman to attend Beijing Olympics inaugural, Pakistan Day 2022 Parade

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman will be attending Winter Olympics 2022 in Beijing and Pakistan Day 2022 celebrations as Chief Guest.
The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will be held from February 4 to 20, 2022. Saudi Crown Prince will attend the opening ceremony of the event scheduled on Friday February 04, 2022, according to China’s Embassy in Riyadh.
The Beijing Winter Olympics kick off in Feb 1st week, putting sports at center-stage following preparations that have been clouded by diplomatic boycotts and the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced the Games into a tightly sealed bubble.
Beijing will become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Games, and some venues from 2008 will be re-used, including the Bird’s Nest stadium, where the opening ceremony will again be overseen by famed Chinese director Zhang Yimou.
The Chinese Embassy further said that China hopes Saudi Crown Prince’s visit will promote the development of the global Olympic field and the development of Sino-Saudi comprehensive strategic relations.
Mohammed bin Salman has also confirmed to be the Chief Guest of the function organised on Pakistan Day. Pakistan Day is celebrated every year on March 23, local media reported.
Pakistan Day, also called as Yaum-e-Pakistan or Pakistan Resolution Day or Republic Day, is celebrated to commemorate the Lahore Resolution passed on 23 March 1940 and the adoption of the first constitution of Pakistan during the transition of the Dominion of Pakistan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on 23 March 1956.
Mohammed bin Salman had earlier visited Pakistan in February 2018.
Besides Mohammad bin Salman, Foreign Ministers of 57 OIC countries will also witness the Pakistan Day 2022 Parade.
“The Parade will be largest ever held as this year Pakistan completes 75 years of Independence”, government sources said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.