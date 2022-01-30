‘Enough’: Trudeau slams Islamophobia; Imran Khan hails

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Sunday slammed rampant Islamophobia and hate against Islam and Muslims, calling for the immediate end of the menace.
“Islamophobia is unacceptable. Full stop. We need to put an end to this hate and make our communities safer for Muslim Canadians”, Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter.
Trudeau also announced the Canada government’s decision to appoint a Special Representative on combatting Islamophobia.
The announcement coincided with the first National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque attack and action against Islamophobia.
The Quebec City mosque shooting was a terrorist attack by 27-year-old Alexandre Bissonnette on the evening of January 29, 2017, at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City, a mosque in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood of Quebec City, Canada.
The Canadian government had last year announced to mark January 29 as “National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque attack”
“Five years after this terrorist attack, our thoughts continue to be with those who were injured – and with the loved ones of the six people whose lives were taken”, Trudeau wrote in another tweet.
Canadian government’s decision has been hailed by Imran Khan – Prime Minister of Pakistan who is continuously raising the issue on different international platforms.
On his twitter handle, Imran Khan also appreciated Trudeau’s plans to appoint a special representative to cope with this contemporary scourge.
At the same time, Imran Khan stressed upon international efforts and cooperation to end the growing menace of Islamophobia.
“I welcome Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s unequivocal condemnation of #Islamophobia & his plan to appoint a Special Representative to combat this contemporary scourge. His timely call to action resonates with what I have long argued. Let us join hands to put an end to this menace,” Prime Minister Khan wrote on Twitter.
