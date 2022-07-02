JEE Main Answer Key 2022 - Direct Link to Check

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release soon on the JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in the Answer Key, Question Paper and Response Sheet (OMR Sheet) of the students who appeared for the Session 1 of the important exams held in June 2022.
The NTA has decided to conduct JEE Main 2022 exam in two sessions this year - first in June and the other in July. In 2021, the exam was held in 04 sessions.
The first session of JEE Main was hled from June 23 to 29, 2022. The 2nd session of JEE Main will be held from July 21 to 30, 2022.
Accordingly, the NTA will now publish the Answer Key of JEE Main Session 1 exam conducted in the last month.
Along with the JEE Main 2022 Answer Key, the NTA will also release question paper, and candidates response sheet (OMR sheet) for cross verification.
Upon release of the JEE Answer Keys, Question Papers and OMR Sheet, candidates will be given chance to raise objection if any.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on download JEE Main Answer Key and Candidates Response Sheet on the bottom of the home page.
3. Log in using Application ID and password.
4. Click on the appropriate link to download in PDF the Answer Key, Question Paper and OMR Sheet.
5. Take a printout and also keep saved in your smartphone and computer for reference.
Candidates should note the NTA has not confirmed the exact date and time of release of JEE Main Answer Keys 2022. But, as per its last record, the NTA releases Answer Key within a week after completion of the exam.
Candidates can hence expect the JEE Main Official Answer Keys any time within the next few days.
Candidates should note that the NTA will release JEE Main Final Answer Key before announcement of JEE Main result 2022.
JEE Main Result date and time has not been made public yet. It will however be released before July 21, 2022 when JEE Main Session 2 begins.
The NTA has meanwhile opened the application correction window for JEE Main July Session. Candidate who has appeared for Session 1 can appear for Session 2, as per the NTA.
