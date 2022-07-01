Nupur Sharma responsible for Udaipur beheading: Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: In a timely and important observation made in the present tense situation, the Supreme Court of India held suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma responsible for the brutal killing of Hindu tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
A Hindu tailor identified as Kanhaiyalal Teli was beheaded by two Muslims in Udaipur Rajasthan for supporting Nupur Sharma’s comments against Islam and Muslims. The incident was condemned by everyone, including Muslims.
In a major embarrassment for the Narendra Modi government in Delhi, Sharma’s Islamophpbic remarks also resulted in global outrage, with some Arab countries even calling for the boycott of Indian products.
Back home, Sharma’s comments led to widespread protests in many parts of India in which two Muslim youths were killed in firing by Jharkhand Police.
The global outrage and diplomatic embarrassment forced the BJP to suspend Nupur Sharma from the party.
However, legal action against Sharma as demanded by a number of organisations is still awaited.
Sharma is also evading police summons issued in response to FIR filed against her, and on Friday she approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of all cases against her to Delhi citing threats to her life.
Her plea however received angry response from the Supreme Court of India.
“You should apologise to nation for your remarks”, the Supreme Court said.
“You have no business making such statements”, the SC said holding her responsible for what happened in the country, including in Udaipur.
Commenting on her plea that she was facing threats to her life, the Suprem Court said Nupur Sharma in herself has become a "threat to peace" in the country.
"We saw the debate on how she was incited. But the way she said all this and later says she was a lawyer it is shameful. She should apologise to the whole country," said Justice Surya Kant.
"She faces threats or she has become security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is single handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," said Justice Surya Kant.
Justice Kant also said Nupur Sharma's outrageous comments were made either for "cheap publicity, a political agenda or for some nefarious activities".
Dismissing her plea, the Supreme Court asked Sharma to approach the High Court to seek any remedy.
"This petition shows her thinking that a magistrate's court is not worth her appearance. A spokesperson can't make such statements. Sometimes power goes into the heads of people and they think they are everything. Why didn't she file a case against the ones who instigated her to make these statements?" the bench asked while dismissing her petition.
