Eid al Adha (2022) Moon Announcement in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar Today

[Saudi officials at Sudair observatory in this file photo.]
Eid al Adha 2022 Moon Announcement Live Update: The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia and the Moon Sighting Committees in United Arab Emirate (UAE), Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and other Arab states have appealed Muslims to spot the new moon of the Holy month of Dhul Hijjah today i.e. Wednesday 29th of Dhul Qadah 1443 AH corresponding to June 29, 2022 to confirm when Eid al Adha will be celebrated and Hajj will be performed this year.
"The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called upon residents of the Kingdom to search for the crescent of the month of Dhul Hijjah 1443 on the evening of Wednesday, 29 Dhul Qadah 1443 (30 Dhul Qadah 1443 according to Umm Al Qura Calendar), corresponding to June 29th 2022 and report to any sightings", the Saudi Royal Court said in a statement.
Special arrangements have been made and general appeals have also been issued by the authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE - mainly Abu Dhabi and Dubai), Qatar and other Gulf states including Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Muscat, Oman, Yemen, Sudan, Egypt, Tunisia, Iraq, Syria and Palestine to sight the Eid al Adha moon today on Wednesday 29th Dhul Qadah 1443H of the Islamic Calendar that corresponds to 29th of June 2022.
The Saudi Supreme Court’s special session will sit and deliberate on Wednesday evening the results of the crescent search and will issue a decision shortly after Maghreb Prayers.
The Kingdom’s main observations are made from Sudair and Tumair and sightings from these cities are part of the official decision.
Eid al Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Eid uz Zuha in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and around), is celebrated all across the world on 10th of Dhul Hijjah - the month revered as one of the holiest months is Islamic calendar.
1. If the new moon is sighted today i.e. Wednesday July 29, 2022, then it will mean the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah 1443 AH has commenced on Thursday June 30, 2022 and the first day of Eid al Adha will be on Saturday July 09, 2022.
2. If there is no moon sighting today, Eid al Adha festivities will begin on Sunday July 10, 2022, as the holiday is always celebrated on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah as per the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him), a statement issued by the moon sighting authorities said.
Traditionally, the Eid al Adha festival lasts for four days but public holidays vary from country to country.
Accordingly, Youm e Arafat 2022 (Youme Arafah), which falls on 9th of Dhul Hijjah, will be either on Friday July 08 or Saturday July 09, 2022.
Youm e Arafat (Youme Arafah) is 9th day of Dhul Hijjah when millions of Muslims from across the world gather on the plains of Mount Arafat to perform Hajj. The Saudi givernment has allowed 10 million Muslims from around the world to perform Hajj this year. In 2020 only 1000 Muslims performed Hajj whereas in 2021 close to 60,000 pilgrims participated in the annual ritual. The number of pilgrims in the last two years was curtailed because of Covid-19.
Hajj and Eid al Adha ( also known as Bakra Eid, Eid ul Azha and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian subcontinent) are celebrated to commemorate the sacrifices made by Prophet Ibrahim, his noble wife Hager and their son Prophet Ismael (peace be upon all of them).
In India, Pakistan, Bangaldesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries the Moon Sighting Committees, Hilal Committees and Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet Thursday or Friday as per the date of Islamic Calendar in these countries to decide on the sighting of the Dhul Hajjah moon.
Similarly, Muslims in the United States (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, France, Germany and other countries too will celebrate Eid al Adha either on Saturday July 09 or Sunday July 10, 2022.
The final decision will be taken on Wednesday June 29, 2022 by the moon sighting committee operating from these countries.
Decision on Muslim festivals Eid al Fitr and Eid al Adha is based on lunar system. As per this system, the first day of a new month is decided if moon is sighted on 29th day of the preceding month. In case the moon is not sighted, the month is counted for whole of 30 days.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Palestine and other Arab countries have already announced Eid al Adha holidays.
