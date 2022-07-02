Three quakes rock Iran, tremors felt in UAE

[Image posted by Atta Durrani of International Federation of Red Cross & Red Crescent Societies - Head of Country Delegation IRAN via @AttaDurraniIFRC]
Tehran/Abu Dhabi: At least five people were killed and 49 others injured as three earthquakes measuring above 6.3 on the Richter scale jolted Iran's southern Hormuzgan province on Saturday tremors of which were also felt by residents in many parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
According to the official, the first 6.1-magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 10 km at 2.02 a.m., followed by two strong tremors of up to 6.3 magnitude a few hours later, reports Xinhua news agency.
Many aftershocks with a magnitude of above four have also been registered in South Iran.
The earthquakes have damaged some houses in rural areas, destroyed a number of bridges and overpasses, and caused landslides.
Mojtaba Khaledi, a spokesman for the country's emergency services, said ambulances and helicopters have been sent to the quake-hit areas.
He noted that in some areas, power outages have occurred, which are being fixed.
The CEO of Hormuzgan Province's Red Crescent Society, Mokhtar Salahshour, said the rescue work has ended and that people have been given refuge in emergency shelters, adding tents and aid items have been distributed.
UAE residents felt a quake measuring 6.3 magnitude on Richter Scale that jolted South Iran on Saturday at 3:24 am, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
Tremors from the quake did not have any damage in the UAE, NCM added, according to WAM.
"Residents from various parts of the UAE felt tremors earlier this morning at 1:32 am following a similar magnitude quake in South Iran", it said.
