Odisha BSE to announce Class 10 HSC result 2022 Wednesday

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has officially confirmed the exact date and time to declare the results of the Class 10 or Matric or HSC Secondary, also known as Madhayama Exam, held in April/May 2022.
"Odisha HSC result will be declared on Wednesday July 06, 2022", Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash told media in Bhubaneswar.
"Students will be able to download their Matric HSC result from the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in once it is published", he added.
As may as 5,85,730 students from different districts of the state appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th exam held from April 29 to May 07, 2022 across 3,540 centres in the state.
1. Click here to go to the BSE Orissa website: bseodisha.ac.in.
2. Click on the "Result" tab on the menu bar.
3. Fill in the required details and click on submit.
4.
Your result should appear on the screen
BSE Class X results 2020 are also accessible at orissaresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and odisha.indiaresults.com.
