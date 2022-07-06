KEAM 2022 Engg/Pharmacy Answer Key out, Raise objection till July 13

KEAM 2022 Answer Key: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala has published on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in the Answer Key of KEAM 2022 - the Entrance Examination conducted for admission in Engineering and Pharmacy courses.
KEAM 2022 Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharamcy was held on July 04, 2022 at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
1. Click here to go to official website candidate portal: www.cee.kerala.in.
2. Click on KEAM 2022 - Candidate Portal
2. Click on Answer Key on left side bar of the home page.
3. Select Paper 1 or Paper 2 as per your choice.
4. Click on the given link to download KEAM 2022 Answer Key in PDF.
1. Click here to go to official website candidate portal: www.cee.kerala.in.
2. Click on KEAM 2022 - Candidate Portal
2. Click on Answer Key on left side bar of the home page.
3. Select Paper 1 or Paper 2 as per your choice.
4. Click on the given link to download KEAM 2022 Answer Key in PDF.
CEE Kerala has published the answer key for Engineering and Pharmacy both papers held as part of the entrance exam KEAM 2022.
Along with releasing the official KEAM 2022 Answer Key, CEE Kerala has also invited candidates to raise objections if the answer key contains mistakes or errors.
Candidates can raise objections by filing their responses against KEAM Answer Key 2022 till 05:00 pm on July 13, 2022.
In order to raise objections, candidates will have to pay Rs 100/- per question as application fee. In addition to this, candidates will have to submit proof in support of the objection with relevant supporting documents.
CEE Kerala has not confirmed the date to release the KEAM 2022 result. KEAM 2022 result however will be declared soon.
Prior to declaring KEAM result, CEE Kerala will publish final answer key based on which result, rank, score and merit list will be prepared.
As per the KEAM notification released earlier, KEAM 2022 was scheduled to be held on June 26. The CEE Kerala however first rescheduled the important entrance exam to July 03 and then to July 04, 2022.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.