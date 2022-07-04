Has Lindsay Lohan married Emirati Badar Shammas? Her latest Insta post suggests so

[Lindsay Lohan and Badar Shmmas in a file photo (Source: Lindsay Lohan/Instagram)]
Los Angeles: Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan, who is set to make her comeback on the big screen, recently took to her Instagram to share a mushy picture with Dubai based Bader Shammas, the man whom she calls her "husband".
The post since then has sparked marriage rumours of the actress who is known to be a very private person.
Captioning the picture, Lohan wrote:
"I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."
Badar serves as Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse, an international wealth management company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Before settling in Dubai, Bader earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of South Florida in 2010, according to Elle.
Two years later, he received a Bachelor of Science in Finance degree while attending John H. Sykes College of Business, which is affiliated with the University of Tampa.
In November last year, Lohan had announced her engagement to her financier, Shammas. The actress had shared a slew of pictures with her fiance and flaunted her engagement ring as well, People magazine said.
Back in 2017, there were reports that Lidsay Lohan has converted to Islam. (Read: Muslims welcome Lindsay Lohan to Islam, friends say she is just "educating herself")
Amid talks of conversion to Islam, Lindsay Lohan later posed wearing Muslim Swimsuit, sent Ramadan wishes, and also spotted caryying a copy of Holy Quran.
On the work front, the Mean Girls actress will be soon seen in a new Netflix holiday romantic comedy alongside Chord Overstreet.
US Weekly reports that in the film, the actress plays a "newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets amnesia after a skiing accident," as per the official film longline.
While there, she "finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas."
