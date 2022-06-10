KEAM 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link to Download

KEAM 2022 Admit Card Download: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala is set to release on its official website cee.kerala.ni today i.e. Friday June 10, 2022 the Admit Card, also known as Hall Ticket, of candidates who have registered for KEAM 2022 Entrance Examination of Engineering and Pharmacy.
1. Click here to go to official website: www.cee.kerala.ni.
2. Click on KEAM 2022 Candidate Portal
3. Login using Application no, Password and Access Code.
4. Click on the given link to download KEAM 2022 Admit Card.
KEAM 2022 Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharamcy will be held on July 04, 2022 at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
As per the KEAM notification released earlier, KEAM 2022 was scheduled to be held on June 26. The CEE Kerala however first rescheduled the important entrance exam to July 03 and the to July 04, 2022.
CEE Kerala had earlier asked candidates who have registered for KEAM this year to verify their photo, signature and name before 03:00 pm on June 10, 2022.
"Admit cards for Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examinations will not be issued to those candidates who do not rectify the defects in their Photo/Signature within the stipulated time", the CEE Kerala said.
CEE Kerala conducts KEAM for admission to Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology and Pharmacy Courses.
KEAM consists of two papers. Paper 1 is based on Physics and Chemistry subjects. Paper 2 is based on Mathematics. Both papers are normally held from morning 10:00 am to 12:30 pm on two separate days.
Each paper consists of 120 questions which each carry 4 marks. Every incorrect answer will result in the loss of 1 mark.
KEAM 2022 result will be released in the form of a Merit List giving the rank to students. Students successfully passing KEAM 2022 are then invited for the counselling process.
"B.Pharm Rank list will be prepared, as per Clause 9.7.4 (f), on the basis of Index mark calculated from the score obtained in Paper-1 (Physics & Chemistry) of the Engineering Entrance Examination", the CEE Kerala said.
