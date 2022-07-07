Hajj 2022 Live: Thousands of pilgrims have now proceeded to Mina for the first day of Hajj. The first day of Hajj is known as Yawm al-Tarwiyah (Day of Quenching Thirst).
It was given this name because pilgrims were instructed to drink lots of water and fill containers in preparation for Hajj, according to online resource for Haramain Recordings and News.
09:00 AM (Makkah Time): Covered in two white sheets and chanting Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik (Here I am O Allah, Here I am), 1 million Muslims from across the world proceed to Mina Thursday as the annual ritual returns after two year hiatus.
Hajj is performed annually to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hager and their noble son Prophet Ismael (May peace be upon all of them). It begins on 8th of Dhul Hijjah - the last month of Islamic Calendar when pilgrims march to Mina for a night stay.
On Thursday after Fajr - morning prayers, pilgrims will proceed to Arafat. Standing on the plains of Arafat is the most important ritual of Hajj.
Over 2.5 million Muslims perform Hajj in normal days. However number of pilgrims was restricted to 1,000 in 2020 and to 60,000 in 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Hajj Ministry in Saudi Arabia increased the tally to 100,000 ( One Million) for this year's Hajj i.e. Hajj 1443 AH.
1. Hajj begins with pilgrims wearing ahram – two white sheets, and chanting Talbiyah (Labbaik) proceeding to Mina – around 10 kms from Makkah on 8th day of Dhul Hjjah - the first day of Hajj called The Day of Tarwiyah.
Pilgrims march to Mina after performing Tawaf Al-Qudum (Tawaf of Arrival). The pilgrims remain in the Tent City for a day and also spend there the night, praying, praying and praying.
2. After Fajr prayers in Mina, pilgrims will proceed to the Plains of Arafat. Standing on the plains of Arafat on 9th of Dhul Hijjah is the key ritual of Hajj. Pilgrims are required to be at Arafat till sun set.
3. At Arafat, Pilgrims combine Zuhr and Asr prayers , and also listen to the Hajj Sermon from Masjid Namirah. The high profile Gen Secretary of Muwlim World League (MWL) Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa has been appointed as Khateeb of Hajj 1443.
4. Close to sunset on 9th of Dhul Hijjah the pilgrims will leave for Muzdalifah. Pilgrims should note that they will have to offer Maghreb prayers in Muzdalifah, and not in Arafat.
5. After spending night at Muzdailfah, pilgrims will in the morning on 10th of Dhul Hijjah proceed to Mina again for stoning of devil and to sacrifice animals. 10th of Dhul Hijjah also mark Eid al Adha.
6. After sacrificing animals, pilgrims will have to go to Makkah and perform Tawaf - circulate the Kaaba seven times (Tawaf e Ziyarat or Ziarah), and then Sa’y between hills of Safa and Marwa. They then drink from Zam-zam well and return to Mina.
لَبَّيْكَ اللَّهُمَّ لَبَّيْكَ، لَبَّيْكَ لاَ شَرِيكَ لَكَ لَبَّيْكَ، إِنَّ الْحَمْدَ وَالنِّعْمَةَ لَكَ وَالْمُلْكَ لاَ شَرِيكَ لَكَ. pic.twitter.com/brKCOw0HXh— Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) July 7, 2022
لَبَّيْكَ اللَّهُمَّ لَبَّيْكَ، لَبَّيْكَ لاَ شَرِيكَ لَكَ لَبَّيْكَ، إِنَّ الْحَمْدَ وَالنِّعْمَةَ لَكَ وَالْمُلْكَ لاَ شَرِيكَ لَكَ. pic.twitter.com/brKCOw0HXh
7. They will remain in Mina for the next 2 or 3 days, perform stoning of devil again and then return to Masjis Haram in Makkah for Farewell Tawaf. This makes the end of Hajj.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.