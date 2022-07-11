LuLu opens North India's biggest mall in Lucknow on Eid al Adha day

Lucknow: UAE based LuLu Group Sunday that coincided with Eid al Adha opened North India’s biggest mall and hypermarket in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow.
The inaugural function of the LuLu Hypermarket Lucknow was attended by Lulu Group Chairman Yusuff Ali MA, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and others.
After the inauguration, Adityanath took a round of the mall along with Yusuff Ali Lulu and saw its key attractions including the mega LuLu Hypermarket and the family entertainment zone Funtura.
Located on the Amar Shaheed Path, Golf City, Lulu Mall will be home to some of the biggest brands in India.
Catering to the diverse taste of every visitor, the mall houses 15 fine dining restaurants and cafes, and a massive food court with 25 brand outlets that have a capacity of seating 1600 patrons.
With products from 300 manufacturers on display LuLu Mall in Lucknow having 3000 automobiles parking will enable 50,000 people to do buying groceries simultaneously.
Spread over 2.2 million square feet, Lulu mall will also have a dedicated wedding shopping arena with the choicest jewellry, fashion, and premium watch brands.
An 11-screen PVR superplex will be launched later this year. The mall will be equipped with a dedicated multi-level parking facility for over 3,000 vehicles.
With the launch, Lulu Group International will have five malls in the country, the others being in Kochi, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur.
LuLu group has an extensive expansion plan in India, with many more projects in the pipeline including another mall in Varanasi, Prayagraj and a food processing hub in Noida.
[With inputs from PTI]
