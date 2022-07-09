[Sheikh Abdullah Juhany delivered Eid al Adha Khutbah (sermon) at Masjid Al Haram in Makkah Saturday July 09, 2022.]
Eid al Adha 2022 Live: Muslims in Saudi Arabia and across the Arab world Saturday started Eid al Adha celebrations, starting the holy day with Special Prayers after Sun rise.
Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani performed Eid al Adha prayer along with citizens at Al Wajba praying area on Saturday. Watch video:
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani performs Eid Al Adha prayer along with citizens at Al Wajba praying area. #qatar #eidaladha pic.twitter.com/9r105boDCu— Gulf-Times (@GulfTimes_QATAR) July 9, 2022
A large congregation of worshipers and Hajj pilgrims offered Eid al Adha prayers at Masjid al Haram in Makkah and Masjid An an Nabawi in Madinah.
Muslims in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait and other Arab states also reported similar religious zeal and warmth on the occasion.
[Worshippers offering Eid al Adha in Eid Ground in Kuwait City Saturday]
After Eid al Adha prayers, Muslims are now on their way to sacrifice animals to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim, his noble wife Hager and their son Prophet Ismael, as per the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (May peace and mercy of Allah be all of them).
04:00 AM (Makkah Time): Muslims around the world will celebrate Eid al Adha 1443 AH starting from Saturday July 09, 2022, offering Special Eid Prayers after the Sun Rise today and later sacrificing animals.
Eid al Adha prayers will be offered in The Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah soon after the Sun rise – at around 06:00 AM Makkah Time.
Special Eid Prayers consist of two Rakah with additional Takbeer followed by Eid al Adha Sermon.
Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al Juhany and Sheikh Abdul Bari Al Thubaithy have been appointed as Khateeb, and they will respectively deliver Eid al Adha Khutbah from Masjid Al Haram in Makkah and Masjid Al Nabawi in Madinah at the designated time.
Besides, Eid al Adha prayers will also be offered in mosques and Eid Gah across the world.
Meanwhile, Muslims around the globe have already started chanting Takbeer – Allah o Akbar, Allah o Akbar (Allah is Greatest, Allah is Greatest, Allah is Greatest) ahead of Eid al Adha.
Takbeer is also live broadcast from Makkah Haram for the first time.
Eid al Adha is celebrated on 10th of Dhul Hijjah – the 12th and last month of the Islamic Calendar.
Accordingly, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Iraq and other Arab and neighbouring states will celebrate Eid al Adha today i.e. Saturday July 09, 2022. This was confirmed by the Saudi Supreme Court after sighting of Eid al Adha Moon in many parts of the Kingdom on June 29, 2022.
Australian National Imams Council (ANIC) and Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) announced that Eid al Adha in Australia will be celebrated on Saturday July 09, 2022.
Similarly, Muslims in the United States (USA), New Zealand, Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Canada and other Western countries some of those who follow moon sighting in Saudi Arabia will also celebrate Eid al Adha on Saturday July 09, 2022.
Eid al Adha 2022 will be celebrated in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and other South Asian countries on Sunday July 10, 2022.
Similarly, Malaysia, Indonesia, Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee Japan, Muslim Council of Hong Kong, Sultanate of Brunei, Wifaqul Ulama United Kingdom (UK) and Majlis Ugama Islam Singapore have also announced Sunday July 10, 2022 as the first day of Eid al Adha.
Hajj pilgrims who are now camping in Muzdalifah after the day-long supplication in Arafat will march to Mina, The Tent City, after Fajr prayers today - the first day of Eid al Adha, also called as Youmun Nahr for stoning the devil and to sacrifice animals (Qurbani and Diya).
They will then move to Makkah for Tawaf e Ziyarat (Tawaf e Ziarah) also called as Tawaf al Ifadah.
Tawaf e Ziarah is one of the rituals of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. After Tawaf e Ziarah, pilgrims will again move back to Mina and stay there for the next two or three days.
Tawaf e Ziarah can be performed before or after sacrificing animals.
