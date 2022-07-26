ASUS unpacks Zephyrus, Flow lineup laptops in India

New Delhi: ASUS India launched on Wednesday the new Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops -- Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyrus G14, and Flow X16 alongside the refreshed editions of Zephyrus G15, and Flow X13 in the country.
With a starting price of Rs 1,21,990, the laptops feature AMD Ryzen 6,000 series mobile processors and a MUX Switch to deliver powerful gaming performance.
"We are confident that the new Zephyrus and Flow lineups will deliver a whole new level of immersion to both seasoned and aspiring gamers," Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement.
"The ultra-sleek chassis that the machines are equipped with, is designed to impart an equally unique style wherever carried. Be it your home, workstation or a gaming battle station," Su added.
The new Flow X16 is a 16-inch device with XG Mobile compatibility equipped with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti Laptop GPU.
Meanwhile, the Flow X13 has a 360-degree hinge and many different viewing configurations. The display is touch-enabled as well and outfitted with scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass for added durability.
The Zephyrus lineup is ramped up with the Zephyrus Duo 16, which enables users to experience multitasking with a seamless dual display design.
The Zephyrus G14, compared to the last year's model, has significant improvements in its overall design and performance.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.