MAH MCA CET 2022 Admit Card Released - Download Here

MAH MCA CET 2022 Admit Card: The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the Hall Ticket, also known as Admit Card, of the students who have registered for MAH MCA CET 2022 on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.
2. Click on 'View Admit Card' link 3rd in the row in front of MCA under the download admit card section of home page.
3. Enter application number and date of birth.
4. Click on the box marked as "I'm not a robot' and log-in to download your admit card.
Along with MCA CET, the Maharashtra CET Cell has also released the admit card of the students appearing for MAH-M.P.Ed.-CET 2022, MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.(Four Year Integrated Course) CET 2022, MAH-M.Arch CET 2022 and MAH-M.HMCT CET 2022 - all scheduled in August 2022.
According to Maharashtra CET Revised Schedule, MAH MCA CET 2022 this year will be held on August 04 and 05.
The MCA CET will be held in Online Mode at different centers. The name and address of the exam centres can be found on MCA CET Admit Card.
Students appearing for these exams on the designated exam date should note that Admit Card is a compulsory document. They are hence advised to check beforehand their hall ticket and admit card for any error well before the exam.
MAH MCA CET is conducted for admission to First Year/Direct Second Year (Separate Division & Lateral Entry) of Three- year full time Post Graduate Degree course in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the Government, Govt. Aided, University Managed, University Departments and Unaided Institutes in the Maharashtra State.
