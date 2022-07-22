FYJC Admission 2022 Part 2 Form - Direct Link to Fill

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022 Part 2 Form: Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra State has started from today i.e. Friday July 22, 2022 filling of Class 11th Admission Part 2 Form (Choice form and option form) for FYJC 2022 through its official website 11thadmission.org.in.
The filling of Part 2 Form has simultaneously started in five cities including Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati from today i.e. Friday July 22, 2022.
Students who have already filled the Part 1 Form should follow the steps given below to fill the Option Form or Part 2 Form. Students who have not yet filled Part 1 form should first fill it and then proceed to fill the choice form.
1. Click here to go to the official website: 11thadmission.org.in.
2. Select region i.e. Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Nagpur or Amravati
3. Log-in using User ID and Password.
4. Click on "Part 2 Form".
5. Enter all relevant field, pay the fees and click on Submit button.
1. Click here to go to the official website: 11thadmission.org.in.
2. Select region i.e. Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Nagpur or Amravati
3. Log-in using User ID and Password.
4. Click on "Part 2 Form".
5. Enter all relevant field, pay the fees and click on Submit button.
Using Part 2 form, students should enter their college preference. Following key points should be kept in mind while filling the Part 2 Form.
1. Preference filling i.e. online submission of Option Form Part-2 for Regular Round has started on July 22, 2022 for all five cities i.e. Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati.
2. Students can enroll minimum ONE (01) and maximum TEN (10) Junior Colleges in the Option Form for CAP seats.
3. Choice filling for Quota Seats - Students can apply online for quota seats that also start from today.
4. After filling the Option Form Part 2 do not forget to lock it.
5. Infromation in Part 1 application can be edited but ensure that both the forms Part 1 and Part 2 are locked.
1. Preference filling i.e. online submission of Option Form Part-2 for Regular Round has started on July 22, 2022 for all five cities i.e. Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati.
2. Students can enroll minimum ONE (01) and maximum TEN (10) Junior Colleges in the Option Form for CAP seats.
3. Choice filling for Quota Seats - Students can apply online for quota seats that also start from today.
4. After filling the Option Form Part 2 do not forget to lock it.
5. Infromation in Part 1 application can be edited but ensure that both the forms Part 1 and Part 2 are locked.
Regarding FYJC Merit List and allotment schedule, the Maharashtra Education Department said it will publish the details later on.
"The schedule for actual admission will be announced after the CBSE result”, the Education Department said.
Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra had earlier started through its official website 11thadmission.org.in from May 30, 2022 Part 1 Form Filling and Online Registration of the students who wish to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the adcademic year 2022-23.
The department had however put on hold the Part-2 form filling till CBSE Class 10 result is declared. In a notification dated July 04, 2022 it said Part-II form filling will start after Class 10 results by CBSE and other boards are announced.
The department decided to start the Part-2 Form filling as declaration of CBSE 10th result is delayed and expected by July end. The ICSE Class 10 result was announced on July 17, 2022.
Students should note that Part-1 form filling is still open and CBSE students can fill it even though their result is not declared.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.