FYJC Admission 2022: Student registration, Part 1 Form filling begins today

Maharashtra FYJC Online Admission 2022: Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra is set to start through its official website 11thadmission.org.in from today i.e. Monday May 30, 2022 Part 1 Form Filling and Online Registration of the students who wish to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the adcademic year 2022-23.
1. Click here to go to the official website: 11thadmission.org.in
2. Select region i.e. Mumbai MMR, Nashik, Pune, Amravati or Nagpur
3. Click on Register or Sign-in button
4. Enter all the relevant fields including log-in ID and Password
5. Retain and save your ID and Password for future use
While completing the registration, students should also fill up the required details as per Part 1 Form and given in information brochure.
FYJC Part 1 form filling by student has started from today i.e. Monday May 30, 2022. Students should note FYJC Part 1 involves basic and personal details of students and preference list of colleges.
Following steps are involved while student registration i.e. Part 1 form filling.
1. Student registration, generation of Login ID and Password
2. Online submission of Application form Part-1 using newly generated Login ID and Password.
3. Payment and locking of form.
4. Verification of form, selection of school/Guidance centre for verification
Part 2 form filling and option/choice submission will start after SSC result is declared, as per FYJC 2022 schedule.
The state education department has not specifically mentioned the last date of application. It has said students will be able to register online and fill Part 1 Form till the declaration of Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 result.
The Maharashtra education department had earlier started Mock Demo Registration from May 23, 2022 to make students familiar with the admission process.
Students who had done mock registration should note that they have to register and fill part 1 form afresh as the all registrations done during mock process and the related data have been deleted before the actual registration which has started from today.
Online Registration and Part 1 Form Filling start date: May 30, 2022
Last Date of registration and Part 1 Form Filling: Till declaration of Maharashtra SSC result
Display of available seats and Choice Filling (Option Form Part 2) start date: To be announced later
Display of PROVISIONAL GENERAL MERIT LIST: To be announced later
Display of FYJC Final Merit List: To be announced later
Maharashtra conducts FYJC Centralised Online Admission Process in five cities that include Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati. Class 11 admission was done in Aurangabad in online mode till 2020. It is however stopped since 2021 for unknown reason.
