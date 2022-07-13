Islamic New Year 1444 likely to begin on July 30, Ashura 2022 on Aug 8

Islamic New Year 1444: Islamic New Year 1444 AH (Islamic New Year 2022) is most likely to start on Saturday July 30, 2022, and accordingly Ashura 2022 will be observed on August 08, 2022, according to International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.
Islamic New Year begins with the sighting of Muharram Moon. Muslims in Saudi Arabia and other Arab states will spot Muharram Moon on 29th of Dhul Hijjah 1443 corresponding to July 28, 2022.
1. If the Muharram Moon is sighted on July 28, 2022 then the next day Friday July 29, 2022 will be the first day of Muharram and the start of the Islamic New Year 1444 H. Accordingly, Ashura, observed on 10th of Muharram, will be on August 07, 2022.
2. If the new moon is not spotted on July 28 then the next day will be the 30th day of the congaing month Dhul Hijjah and Saturday July 30, 2022 will be the 1st day of Muharram 1444 and the start on the new Islamic Year. In this case, Ashura 2022 will be observed on August 08, 2022.
The Islamic Calendar is based on Lunar System wherein sighting of the Crescent on 29th day of the on-going month confirms the start of the next month.
Moreover, Sighting of the new moon is Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
Though the exact date of the beginning of the Islamic New Year 1444 AH will be confirmed only on 29th of Dhul Hijjah 1443 corresponding to July 28, 2022, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, member of the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, claimed that the on-going month will complete 30 days.
“The Islamic New Year 1444 is most likely to begin on Saturday July 30, 2022”, he claimed.
Regarding the likely dates of other Muslim festivals in 2023, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan said:
• The first day of the month of Ramadan is likely to be Thursday, March 23, 2023.
• The first day of Eid Al Fitr will be Friday, April 21, 2023.
• The first day of the month of Dhul Hijjah will be Monday, June 19, 2023.
• The first day of Eid Al Adha will be on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Accordingly, Day of Arafah or Youm ul Hajj or Hajj Day, observed on 9th of Dhul Hijjah, will most likely be on Tuesday June 27, 2023.
These are the likely dates and the exact and confirmed dates will be decided only after sighting of the Crescent.
Also, Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries normally celebrate Ramadan, Eid al Fitr, Eid al Adha, Muharram and other festivals a day after their brothers in Saudi Arabia and other Arab states.
