Tailor beheaded for supporting Nupur Sharma; Reprehensible, say Muslim outfits

New Delhi/Udaipur: In a gruesome incident, a tailor was hacked to death in broad daylight inside his shop on a crowded street in Udaipur for supporting now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media for her anti-Islam and anti-Muslim comments in a live TV show.
Muslim organisations, including Jamiat e Ulama - one of the largest organisations of Muslims in India, have condemned the incident terming it "very unfortunate and reprehensible".
The victim has been identified as Kanhaiyalal Teli (40), a tailor who ran a shop by the name of Supreme Tailors in Dhanmandi.
Rajasthan police later arrested two persons - who have been identified as Gos Mohammad, son Rafiq Mohammed, and Riaz, son of Abdul Jabbar, both residents of Surajpol area in Udaipur.
The attackers entered his shop and stabbed him multiple times with daggers and also slit his throat. A video of the incident where the accused have claimed responsibility for the murder has gone viral on social media.
At around 2.30 pm on Tuesday, the two miscreants entered his shop on the pretext of giving their measurements for cloth stitching. By the time Kanhaiyalal could understand anything, the miscreants attacked him multiple times with daggers, resulting in his death.
Top police officers and an FSL team are on the spot collecting evidence.
Kanhaiyalal was a resident of Govardhan Vilas area. Ten days back, he had put up a social media post in favour of Nupur Sharma.
Jamiat Ulema e Hind has condemned the incident of the brutal killing in Udaipur apparently on the pretext of the insult to the Prophet (PBUH), called it against the law of land and also the religion of Islam.
The Jamiat said whoever has perpetrated this incident cannot be justified in any way.
"It is against the law of the land and our religion", the Jamiat said.
"In our country, there is a system of law, no one has the right to take the law into his own hands", it added.
The Jamiat also appealed to all the citizens to observe restraint and maintain peace in the country.
Former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid while condemning the Udaipur incident said the crime is most heinous and no religion approves it.
"Udaipur killing is most heinous and regrettable irrespective of the provocation assumed", Khurshid said.
"We cannot allow our nation to be torn apart in this inhuman manner. No religion approves of killing human beings. Let us reaffirm positivity of faith," he added.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too said that brutality in the name of religion cannot be tolerated.
"I am deeply shocked by the heinous murder in Udaipur. Brutality in the name of religion cannot be tolerated. Those who spread terror by this cruelty should be punished immediately," tweeted Rahul Gandhi reacting over the Udaipur incident.
Appealing to maintain peace, he added in the same tweet in Hindi:
"We all have to defeat hate together. I appeal to all, please maintain peace and brotherhood."
AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has also condemned the brutal killing in Udaipur.
"I condemn the gruesome murder in Udaipur Rajasthan. There can be no justification for it", he wrote on Twitter.
"Our party’s consistent stand is to oppose such violence. No one can take law in their own hands", he added.
"We demand that the state govt takes strictest possible action. Rule of law must be upheld", he said.
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah while condemning the murder of Hindu shopkeeper termed it "an open case of hate crime".
"The gruesome beheading in Udaipur is anti-Islamic and an open case of hate crime", Omar wrote on Twitter.
"Prophet Muhammad SAWS had never harmed any body in his entire life", he said.
"Those pretending to indulge in crime because of Prophet's love are criminals and needs harshest punishment as per law", he added.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the people to maintain peace.
"I condemn the heinous murder in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all those involved in the crime and the police will go to the bottom of the case. I appeal to all the parties to maintain peace. Strictest punishment will be given to those involved in such a heinous crime," he said.
District Collector Tara Chand Meena and SP Manoj Chaudhary also reached the spot after receiving the news of the gruesome murder.
Choudhary said that action will be taken against the culprits. Asked about the threats received by the victim, the SP said that all records related to the deceased are being investigated.
Meanwhile, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reached Udaipur and is all set to visit the crime spot in the Lake City.
A source said that there are possibilities that the case might be handed over to the anti-terror agency.
"We suspect that some terror groups might be involved in the incident. The accused could have been in touch with some militant outfits. To probe these angles, a team of NIA is likely to visit Udaipur," said the source.
The source added that after taking over the probe, the agency is likely to lodge a fresh case, which is being seen as a threat to national security.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.