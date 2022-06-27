Eid al Adha 2022 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia Wednesday

[CGCSaudi image via Twitter]
Eid al-Adha Moon 2022: Saudi Arabia has officially asked local citizens to spot and report if any the new moon of Dhul Hijjah – that marks the beginning of Eid al Aldha and confirms the date and time of Hajj 2022, on Wednesday 29th of Dhul Qadah 1443 AH corresponding to June 29, 2022.
"The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called upon residents of the Kingdom to search for the crescent of the month of Dhul Hijjah 1443 on the evening of Wednesday, 29 Dhul Qadah 1443 (30 Dhul Qadah 1443 according to Umm Al Qura Calendar), corresponding to June 29th 2022 and report to any sightings", the Saudi Royal Court said in a statement.
The Supreme Court’s special session will sit and deliberate on Wednesday evening the results of the crescent search and will issue a decision shortly after Maghreb Prayers.
The Kingdom’s main observations are made from Sudair and Tumair and sightings from these cities are part of the official decision.
Islamic Calendar is based on lunar system. Under this system, a new month begins with sighting of moon on 29th of every month. If the crescent is spotted on 29th, the prevailing month ends and the new month begin on the next day.
However, if the moon is not spotted on 29th, the next day is counted as the 30th day of the prevailing month and the new month starts a day later.
Therefore, if the new moon is spotted in the Kingdom on Wednesday June 29, 2022 then the first day of the holy month of Dhul Hijjah will be on Thursday June 30, 2022 and Eid al Adha 2022 celebrations in Saudi Arabia will commence on Saturday July 09, 2022 and Youm e Arafat - the key ritual of Hajj, will be observed a day before Eid al Adha on Friday July 08, 2022.
Eid al Adha, also spelled as Eid uz Zuha or Eid ul Adha, is celebrated on 10th of Dhul Hijjah whereas Youme Arafat - the standing on the Plains of Arafat, is observed on 9th of Dhul Hijjah.
If the new moon is sighted on Wednesday then Eid al Adha will be celebrated on Sunday July 10, 2022 and Youm e Arafat will be observed on Saturday July 09, 2022.
This is as per the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (May peace and mercy of Allah be upon him).
As for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Syria, Bahrain, Yemen, also for Turkey, Egypt and Palestine, Eid al Adha in the these countries is normally celebrated along with Saudi Arabia.
Though these countries have their own observatories and moon committees, they normally go with the announcement made by Saudi Arabia.
Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries will spot the Eid al Adha Moon on Thursday June 30, 2022.
Similarly, Muslims in the United States (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, France, Germany and other countries too will celebrate Eid al Adha either on Saturday June 09 or Sunday June 10, 2022.
The final decision will be taken on Wednesday June 29, 2022 by the moon sighting committee operating in these countries.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Palestine and other Arab countries have already announced Eid al Adha holidays.
