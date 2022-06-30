Eid al Adha Moon 2022 India, Pakistan and Bangladesh Live Update: Muslims in India and Bangladesh have been asked to sight and witness the Crescent - the new moon of the Holy month of Dhul Hijjah 1443 AH (also pronounced as Zul Hijja) today i.e. Thursday June 30, 2022 to decide when Eid al Adha will be celebrated this year.
Eid al Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Eid uz Zuha in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh and around) is celebrated on 10th of Dhul Hijjah - the last month of the Islamic Calendar.
Eid al Adha will be celebrated in India and Bangaldesh on Sunday July 10, 2022 if the new moon is sighted today. Else, the festival will be pushed to the next day i.e. Monday July 11, 2022.
Pakistan has already confirmed Sunday July 10, 2022 as the first day of Eid al Adha in Pakistan. The announcement was made by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan late in the evening Wednesday.
Similarly, Malaysia, Indonesia, Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee Japan, Muslim Council of Hong Kong, Sultanate of Brunei, Wifaqul Ulama United Kingdom (UK) and Majlis Ugama Islam Singapore have also announced Sunday July 10, 2022 as the first day of Eid al Adha.
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other Arab states will celebrate Eid al Adha on Saturday July 09, 2022. This was confirmed by the Saudi Supreme Court on Wednesday. The announcement was made after Eid al Adha Moon was spotted in many parts of the Kingdom.
While confirming Saturday July 09, 2022 as the first day of Eid al Adha in the Kingdon, Saudi Arabia also said Day of Arafat (Youm ul Hajj) will be on Friday July 08, 2022.
Australian National Imams Council (ANIC) and Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) announced that Eid al Adha in Australia will be celebrated on Saturday July 09, 2022.
Similarly, Muslims in the United States (USA), United Kingdom (UK), New Zealand, Russia, France, Germany and other countries too will celebrate Eid al Adha either on Saturday July 09 or Sunday July 10, 2022.
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committees or Moon Sighting Committee in India and and Religious Affairs Ministry Bangladesh have appealed Muslims in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Dhaka and other parts to sight the new moon today i.e. Thursday 29th of Dhulka'edah 1443 AH corresponding to June 30, 2022 in the two countries to decide when Eid al Adha will be celebrated this year.
Moon Sighting Committees in various parts of India will meet today after Maghreb prayers. Official announcement will then be made by Markazi Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah New Delhi.
On the other hand, a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee Bangladesh will be held at the Islamic Foundation office at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka.
The meeting will be chaired by State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan.
