Gujarat MBBS, BDS 2021 Admission: Round 2 Choice Filling Starts

Gujarat NEET UG Second Round Counselling 2021: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has started Choice Filling for Round 2 of NEET UG MBBS and BDS Admission Counselling through its official website medadmgujarat.org.
ACPUGMEC started choice filling for NEET UG Second Round counselling from February 28. The last date for this has been fixed as March 05, 2022 till 04:00 pm.
Candidates should also note that ACPUGMEC will display the choices filled by the candidates on March 05, 2022 by midnight, as per the NEET UG 2021 Second Round Counselling Schedule.
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling is conducted for admission in Medical, Dental, Ayurvedic and Homeopathy for the academic year 2022-23. The courses include MBBS, BDS, BAMS and BHMS.
1. Click here to go to the official website: medadmgujarat.ncode.in.
2. Click on "Candidate Registration/Login" under Online Services section of the Home Page.
3. Login using ID, Password and 14-digit pin.
4. Entre choices and options as per your preference.
5. Save and submit.
All the candidates, included in the Merit List of ACPUGMEC, can participate in 2nd and subsequent rounds of Gujarat Medical Admission Counselling, irrespective of their status in the previous round.
Candidates should also note that the choices filled for NEET UG Round 1 counselling has been deleted. So, candidates have to fill new choices for the 2nd round.
A candidate, who has confirmed his/her admission in the First Round, and has given consent to participate in the second and subsequent round, is allotted new and different seat, the admission of the first round will get automatically cancelled.
"If a candidate takes part in 2nd round of ACPUGMEC and his/her admission does not get upgraded than his/her admission of 1st round will remain confirmed and continued", the admission notification said.
Candidates should carefully read process of choice filling and round 2 participation published on the official website.
Choice Filling for Round 2: February 28 to March 05, 2022 up to 04:00 pm.
Display of Choices filled by candidates: March 05, 2022.
Display of Seat Allotment: March 06, 2022.
Paymentof Fees via Online Banking and at designated branches of HDFC Bank: March 07 to 11 till 03:30 pm.
Reporting & Original Document Submission at Help Center: March 07 to 12 till 04:0 pm.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had published NEET UG 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment result on February 01, 2022.
