Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2021 Round 2: Choice Filling Starts Today

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2021: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh is starting from today i.e. Tuesday March 01, 2022 through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in Choice Filling and Locking for MP NEET UG Round 2 Counselling conducted for admission in different medical courses including MBBS and BDS.
Candidates participating in MP MBBS BDS Round 2 Counselling before choice filling should study carefully the seat martrix and vacant chart to be released on the website.
Along with vacancy chart, DME Madhya Pradesh will also release today eligible candidates list for second round.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
2. Log-in using NEET (UG) Roll Number and Password.
3. After logging-in, click on Choice Filling.
4. Select one of the option from Governement or Government and Private.
5. Pay the fees as per selected option and Press on continue.
6. Click on the given link and complete choice filling.
7. Lock your choices through OTP sent on the registered mobile number.
8. Take a printout of the locked choice.
It should be noted that Fresh Choice Filling locking is compulsory for all candidates who want to participate in the second round, including admitted candidates of first round who have opted for up-gradation.
Publication of Vacancies and Invitation of objection against vacancies: March 01, 2022.
Choice Filling and Locking: From March 01 to 06, 2022 (Up to 12:00 midnight).
Allotment Result of Second Round: March 09, 2022.
Reporting at allotted Medical, Denta, college, in person for documents verifications and admission: March 10 to 14 (up to 05:00 pm).
Opt for upgradation through candidate login after admission: March 10 to 14, 2022 (up to 12:00 midnight).
Fresh registration for Mop up round of MBBS and BDS Counselling start date: March 10, 2022.
DME Madhya Pradesh had released on January 22, 2022 allotment the result of first round of MBBS and BDS counselling.
