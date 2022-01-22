MP NEET UG 2021 MBBS, BDS Merit List Today - Direct Link

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2021 Merit List: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh is set to release on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in today i.e. Saturday January 22, 2022 MP NEET UG 2021 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses including MBBS and BDS.
"Publication of State Merit List of Registered Candidates will be on Saturday January 22, 2022", Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh said in NEET UG Counselling Schedule finalised for this year.
Candidates whose name appeared in the DME MP NEET UG (MBBS and BDS) Merit List 2021 will be allowed to use Choice Filling option from January 23 to 27, 2022
DME Madhya Pradesh had on January 20, 2022 published Final Vacancies.
Candidates should also note that DME Madhya Pradesh will publish on January 31, 2022 First Round 1 Allotment Result for MBBS and BDS Courses, as per the revised counselling schedule.
Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round of counselling should confirm their admission from February 1 to 7, 2022.
Candidates should note that DME Madhya Pradesh has just decalred the date of releasing the Merit List. It has not specified any particular time. But, the MBBS and BDS Merit List will be released any time by today afternoon.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
2. Click on "State Merit" and Select "NEET UG 2021 Merit List.
3. Log in using User Name and Password if required.
4. Click on the link to download the MBBS / BDS link to download PDF.
DME Madhya Pradesh will publish vacancy for 2nd round of medical and dental counselling on February 10, 2022.
Candidates who could not get admission in first round would be allowed Choice and Option filling for second round from February 11 to14, 2022.
"NEET UG Second Round Allotment result will be published on February 18, 2022", DME MP said.
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical and Dental Counselling conducted for admission in different medical courses including MBBS and BDS from December 22, 2021.
DME MP had on January 7, 2022 released the NEET UG MBBS and BDS Admission Counselling Schedule according to which the last date of registration is January 12, 2022.
As per the original schedule the merit list was supposed to be published on January 13, 2022. The DME MP however revised the counselling schedule with the changes as mentioned above.
