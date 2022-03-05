AYUSH NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Result - Direct Link

AACC AYUSH UG NEET 2021 Second Round Result: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) under Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoepathy (AYUSH) has published on its official website aaccc.gov.in today i.e. Saturday March 05, 2022 Provisional Result of AYUSH NEET UG 2021 Second Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year of BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses.
1. Click here to go to the official website: aaccc.gov.in.
2. Click on "Provisional Result of Round 2 UG Counselling 2021" under the Download section of the Home Page.
3. AYUSH UG NEET 2021 2nd Round result will open in PDF.
4. Check your name and allotted college.
Candidates should note that Round 2 seat allotment result is in 326-page PDF and contains names of 4,155 candidates along with details of allotted college.
"Students will be required to report at the allotted college within eight days from March 06 to 14, 2022", AACCC said.
Candidates should note that AACCC will conduct NEET UG 2021 Mop-up round for the seats remaining vacant after 2nd round from March 18, 2022. Mop up round result will be declared on March 26, 2022.
AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) under Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoepathy (AYUSH) had earlier published on February 05, 2022 Provisional Result of AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Counselling conducted for admission in First Year of BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses.
AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) had started through its official website aaccc.gov.in from February 25, 2022 Online Registration for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 2.
The committee started Choice Filling and Locking by the registered candidates from February 26, 2022. The last date of registration and choice filling for Round 2 was March 02, 2022.
